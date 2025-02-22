IHG One Rewards: Flash Sale with 100% Bonus on Purchased Points

IHG One Rewards has launched a flash sale offering a 100% bonus when you purchase points through February 28, 2025. This limited-time offer effectively reduces the cost of IHG points to 0.5 cents per point.

During the promotion period, you can buy up to 200,000 (pre-bonus) IHG One Rewards points. This will cost you $2,000, and after completing the transaction, you will receive 400,000 points in your account.

To receive the 100% bonus, you need to buy at least 11,000 points in one transaction. Normally you can buy a maximum of 150,000 (pre-bonus) points in a calendar year, but for this promotion, this has been adjusted to 200,000 points.

Is it Worth It?

I certainly would NOT generally recommend that you buy points speculatively. However, it can make sense to keep a reasonable balance of IHG points handy, if only because their award pricing algorithm occasionally comes up with excellent bargains.

It’s certainly not as easy as it was years ago – but you can sometimes find hotels where you will save money by buying points at the 0.5 cents price, instead of simply paying the cash rate.

Bottom Line

While this promotion offers one of the better rates for purchasing IHG points, you should only jump on this deal if you have specific high-value redemptions planned. Smart buyers will do the math on their target properties first to ensure they’re getting genuine value from their points purchase.