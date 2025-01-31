BA’s Latest Avios Multiplier Deal: Worth It for US Travelers?

British Airways has launched a flash offer through February 3, 2025, allowing members to multiply their 2024 Avios earnings.

How It Works

You can choose to double, triple, or even quadruple your earned Avios. The pricing varies depending on your chosen multiplier:

100% boost costs 1.25¢ per Avios

200% boost costs 1.22¢ per Avios

300% boost costs 1.51¢ per Avios

400% boost costs 1.71¢ per Avios

The sweet spot is the 200% boost at 1.22 cents per Avios, offering the best value among all options. However, there’s an important caveat: these rates only apply to your first 300,000 boosted Avios in a calendar year. After that threshold, higher pricing kicks in.

As you can see, rates also vary depending on which country/currency your account is registered with.

Is It Worth It?

While this offer provides another way to accumulate Avios, its value really depends on your travel plans. Keep in mind that British Airways charges significant fuel and carrier surcharges, particularly on premium awards starting from the United States.

Bottom line

Although this boost offers potentially better prices than the current Qatar Airways 50% Avios sale, it still wouldn’t usually make sense to stock up. For example, Finnair recently ran a promotion which offered even better value. As with any points purchase, the best deal depends on your specific travel goals and how you plan to use the Avios.