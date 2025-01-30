You Can Currently Purchase Hilton Honors Points With A 50% Discount

It’s a day ending in “y”, so naturally there is yet another Hilton Honors Points ‘Flash Sale’ – this time offering a 50% discount when you buy 5,000 or more points.

Points usually cost 1 US cents each, so this promotion reduces that cost to 0.5 US cents.

Does this deal make sense?

Ever since Hilton Honors moved to a dynamic pricing model, it can be tricky to regularly obtain much more than 0.4p in value from your Hilton points.

That said, there are still ways to come out ahead by buying points during this promo and spending them right away. Some of the best ways to obtain outsized value from your Hilton points are:

High-end properties such as the Conrad Maldives

Peak season at hotels still respecting a cap on standard room reward pricing

Fifth night free award bookings for Silver, Gold and Diamond members

Hotels costing ~20,000 points per night (there aren’t too many good ones left)

Bottom line

There’s certainly no need to rush – another similar offer will be along soon. But, if you need to top up your account for a specific redemption or have a high-value use in mind, you might as well benefit from this half price sale.