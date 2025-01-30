Buy Up To 400,000 Avios At 1.44 Cents Per Point…

Qatar Airways Privilege Club has unveiled a limited-time ‘mystery bonus’ promotion for Avios purchases, running until February 2nd. Most members are seeing a generous 60% bonus when buying 60,000 Avios or more, though some accounts are receiving a 50% offer.
Key Details:
- Flash sale ends: February 2nd, 2025
- Maximum bonus: 60% extra Avios
- Best rate: 1.44 cents per Avios (with 60% bonus)
- Maximum purchase: 250,000 Avios (+ 150,000 bonus = 400,000 total)
Important Notes:
- Purchases must be made through Qatar Airways Privilege Club
- Account must have previous activity to be eligible
- Avios can be instantly transferred to British Airways Executive Club after purchase
- New members need prior account activity to participate
Bottom line
While not matching December’s exceptional Finnair Plus promotion, this could still work out quite well if you have a specific use in mind. The fact you can buy up to 400,000 Avios (including bonus) quickly and easily is helpful if you’re focused on Business/First Class redemptions, or are booking for a family/group.
Are you tempted to buy Avios at 1.44 cents per point