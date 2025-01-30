Buy Up To 400,000 Avios At 1.44 Cents Per Point…

Qatar Airways Privilege Club has unveiled a limited-time ‘mystery bonus’ promotion for Avios purchases, running until February 2nd. Most members are seeing a generous 60% bonus when buying 60,000 Avios or more, though some accounts are receiving a 50% offer.

Key Details:

Flash sale ends: February 2nd, 2025

Maximum bonus: 60% extra Avios

Best rate: 1.44 cents per Avios (with 60% bonus)

(with 60% bonus) Maximum purchase: 250,000 Avios (+ 150,000 bonus = 400,000 total)

Important Notes:

Purchases must be made through Qatar Airways Privilege Club

Account must have previous activity to be eligible

Avios can be instantly transferred to British Airways Executive Club after purchase

New members need prior account activity to participate

Bottom line

While not matching December’s exceptional Finnair Plus promotion, this could still work out quite well if you have a specific use in mind. The fact you can buy up to 400,000 Avios (including bonus) quickly and easily is helpful if you’re focused on Business/First Class redemptions, or are booking for a family/group.

Are you tempted to buy Avios at 1.44 cents per point