Buy Up To 400,000 Avios At 1.44 Cents Per Point…

by InsideFlyer

Qatar Airways aircraft parked on the tarmac (Source: Qatar Airways)

Qatar Airways Privilege Club has unveiled a limited-time ‘mystery bonus’ promotion for Avios purchases, running until February 2nd. Most members are seeing a generous 60% bonus when buying 60,000 Avios or more, though some accounts are receiving a 50% offer.

Key Details:

  • Flash sale ends: February 2nd, 2025
  • Maximum bonus: 60% extra Avios
  • Best rate: 1.44 cents per Avios (with 60% bonus)
  • Maximum purchase: 250,000 Avios (+ 150,000 bonus = 400,000 total)

Important Notes:

Bottom line

While not matching December’s exceptional Finnair Plus promotion, this could still work out quite well if you have a specific use in mind. The fact you can buy up to 400,000 Avios (including bonus) quickly and easily is helpful if you’re focused on Business/First Class redemptions, or are booking for a family/group.

Are you tempted to buy Avios at 1.44 cents per point

