Starting February 2025, KLM and Air France are following other major carriers by removing complimentary seat selection for their most basic fare class. This change affects passengers traveling on Light fare tickets (equivalent to Basic Economy in the US) across their entire network, including popular routes between the United States and Europe.

What American Travelers Need to Know

Effective Dates: Air France: February 11, 2025 KLM: February 20, 2025

Routes Affected: All flights, including US-Europe routes

All flights, including US-Europe routes Impact: Passengers must either pay for seat selection or accept random assignment

Passengers must either pay for seat selection or accept random assignment Family Travel: Groups booked together will still be seated together when possible

Who Gets Free Seat Selection?

The following passengers are exempt from these changes:

Flying Blue elite members (Silver, Gold, Platinum, Ultimate)

Passengers with disabilities

Group bookings

Most corporate travelers

Important Note for Bluebiz Members: These changes do affect Bluebiz members, who will need to pay for standard seat selection. Additionally, Bluebiz members can no longer earn blue credits on Economy Light tickets, though other programme benefits remain unchanged.

Bottom Line

If you’re planning to fly KLM or Air France from the US to Europe on Light fares after February 2025, budget for seat selection fees. Consider whether the savings on Light fares justify the extra seat selection costs compared to standard Economy fares.

Images: ©KLM/IF-Marco