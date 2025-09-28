Turkish Airlines Makes A Big Bet On Boeing

Turkish Airlines is making a major commitment to its future growth with a large new order from Boeing. The airline is preparing to significantly expand its fleet, with an eye on its goal of having over 800 aircraft by 2033. This new order signals that Boeing will play a key role in that expansion.

The order, set for delivery starting in 2029, includes up to 75 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and up to 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

What This Means for Travellers

The new aircraft are a win for passengers. The Boeing 787 Dreamliners will be used on long-haul routes to places like the US, Africa, and Southeast Asia. These planes are more fuel-efficient, which helps reduce the airline’s operating costs, and they offer a better passenger experience.

The new planes are also a step towards a more consistent onboard product. All the new aircraft will feature a modern Business Class cabin with direct aisle access for every passenger, something that isn’t currently available across the entire Turkish Airlines long-haul fleet. The airline is already working on converting some of its older aircraft to this new layout.

Bottom Line

This is a big order from Turkish Airlines and a significant vote of confidence in Boeing. The new aircraft will help the airline achieve its ambitious growth plans and will provide a more modern and consistent flying experience for passengers, particularly those in Business Class.