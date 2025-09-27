What Routes Currently Offer Lufthansa’s New Allegris Cabins?

Lufthansa is continuing to roll out its new Allegris long-haul cabins. After initially launching the product on routes from Munich, the airline is now bringing it to its main hub in Frankfurt for the first time. This is a significant step, as it means the new cabins will be available to a much wider range of travelers.

However, anyone planning to book should be aware that it’s a gradual rollout. On some routes, Allegris will only be on select flights, so it’s essential to check the aircraft details when booking.

Where You’ll Find Allegris

The summer flight schedule is currently in effect until the end of October, so Lufthansa Allegris is currently available from Munich – with one exception:

Munich – Bengaluru

Munich – Charlotte

Munich – Chicago

Munich – Newark

Munich – San Diego

Munich – San Francisco

Munich – Shanghai

Frankfurt – Toronto (from October 9, 2025, without First Class)

In the winter flight schedule, the first confirmed Lufthansa Allegris routes are as follows:

Munich – Bengaluru

Munich – Chicago

Munich – Cape Town

Munich – Miami

Munich – Newark

Munich – New York (JFK)

Munich – Shanghai

Munich – Tokyo-Haneda

Frankfurt – Austin (from December 2, 2025, without First Class)

Frankfurt – Bogotá (without First Class)

Frankfurt – Hyderabad (without First Class)

Frankfurt – Rio de Janeiro (without First Class)

On the first Boeing 787 flights from Frankfurt, the new Business Class seats are only partially bookable because they are awaiting full certification. Only the four Business Class Suites in the first row are available to book initially.

What is Allegris Anyway?

With Allegris, Lufthansa is introducing a new generation of long-haul cabins that seeks to offer more choice and comfort in all travel classes.

Business Class provides up to seven different seating options, including suites, private individual seats, extra-long lie-flat seats, and double seats for two travellers. All seats offer direct aisle access, modern monitors, new storage solutions, and noticeably more privacy.

In Premium Economy Class, new hard-shell seats with a greater recline angle ensure a more comfortable recline position without impacting the passenger behind them. These include large-format UHD monitors, improved upholstery, and more storage space.

In Economy Class, the seats have been redesigned and now feature USB-C power, larger screens, and ergonomic backrests. Selected rows can optionally be upgraded to a “Sleeper’s Row” for a reclining position.

First Class consists of fully enclosed suites with almost floor-to-ceiling walls and doors. There are two individual “First Suites” by the windows and the “First Suite Plus” in the middle, a double suite for two people with a large table and shared sleeping and dining areas.

Each suite features an extra-wide seat/bed, a large screen, ample storage space, and a separate wardrobe.

Bottom Line

The expansion of Allegris to Frankfurt is a major step for Lufthansa, bringing its new premium product to more passengers. However, given the initial rollout’s mixed availability and a few booking restrictions, it’s crucial to confirm the aircraft type on your specific flight before you book.