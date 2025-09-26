Lufthansa to Invest €70 Million in New Long-Haul Service

Lufthansa is gearing up for its 100th anniversary in 2026 by overhauling its long-haul service with a new concept called “FOX – Future Onboard Experience.” It’s not a minor move, with the airline investing over €70 million in the project. The new service is set to launch in Spring 2026.

According to Lufthansa, the goal is to make the flight experience more individual, comfortable, and to reinforce its premium credentials.

What Does “FOX” Mean for Passengers?

The changes will be rolled out across all travel classes on its Boeing 777 and 787 fleets, and will even be on planes that haven’t received the new Allegris cabin.

More Flexibility: In Business Class, passengers will have the option to order their second meal whenever they want, rather than being tied to the standard service schedule. This is a nice touch for those who prefer to eat on their own time.

In Economy and Premium Economy, the number of meal options is increasing from two to three, giving passengers a bit more variety.

Upgraded Details: Lufthansa is also focusing on the smaller things, introducing new tableware, higher-quality textiles, and redesigned amenity kits across all classes. The aim is to improve the overall look and feel of the cabin.

Signature Moments: The airline plans to keep and refine some of its most iconic service elements, like the caviar service in First Class. They're also adding new signature dishes from top chefs that are designed to reflect the destination or departure city.

Bottom line

This new program, combined with the other upgrades, seems to be Lufthansa’s way of attempting to ensure a premium experience for travellers, regardless of which aircraft they’re on.

More personalised service and a focus on the small details can make a big difference to the overall travel experience, but we’ll have to wait to see how FOX works in practice.