Lufthansa Upgrades Short-Haul Business Class Dining

Lufthansa is rolling out an enhanced Business Class dining experience on short and medium-haul routes within Europe. This is particularly relevant for US travelers making connections through Lufthansa’s major hubs in Frankfurt and Munich.
Key Improvements for Your European Connections
Starting next week, the new dining service introduces several upgrades that US travelers should know about:
- Pre-Select Dining Program:
- Free advance meal reservation
- Up to 9 hot dish options on flights over 2 hours
- Guarantees your preferred meal choice when connecting in Europe
- Enhanced Menu Structure:
- Flights around 2 hours: Extended cold dish selection with more vegetarian options
- Flights 3+ hours: Three hot meal choices (previously only two)
New Menu Highlights
The refreshed menu, developed by celebrity chef Johann Lafer and Gate Gourmet, features elevated European cuisine including:
- Truffle ravioli served with truffle cream sauce, wild mushrooms and green asparagus
- Premium steak with mashed potatoes, carrots and fried onions
Why This Matters for US Travelers
This upgrade is particularly beneficial if you’re:
- Connecting through Frankfurt or Munich to other European destinations
- Flying Star Alliance routes that include Lufthansa segments
- Using United Airlines miles or other Star Alliance points for European travel
Pro Tips
- Book connecting flights with at least 2 hours duration to access the enhanced meal service
- Use the Pre-Select option when booking through Lufthansa’s website or app
- Consider this enhanced service when choosing between Star Alliance connection options
Bottom Line
For US travelers exploring Europe or making connections through German hubs, Lufthansa’s improved dining service offers a more premium experience on shorter flights. The pre-selection feature is particularly valuable for travelers with dietary preferences.
This enhancement aligns with Lufthansa’s broader investment in premium travel experiences, including their new Allegris long-haul cabins, making the airline an increasingly attractive option for US-based Star Alliance travelers.
Source: Lufthansa