Lufthansa Upgrades Short-Haul Business Class Dining

Lufthansa is rolling out an enhanced Business Class dining experience on short and medium-haul routes within Europe. This is particularly relevant for US travelers making connections through Lufthansa’s major hubs in Frankfurt and Munich.

Key Improvements for Your European Connections

Starting next week, the new dining service introduces several upgrades that US travelers should know about:

Pre-Select Dining Program: Free advance meal reservation Up to 9 hot dish options on flights over 2 hours Guarantees your preferred meal choice when connecting in Europe

Enhanced Menu Structure: Flights around 2 hours: Extended cold dish selection with more vegetarian options Flights 3+ hours: Three hot meal choices (previously only two)



New Menu Highlights

The refreshed menu, developed by celebrity chef Johann Lafer and Gate Gourmet, features elevated European cuisine including:

Truffle ravioli served with truffle cream sauce, wild mushrooms and green asparagus

Premium steak with mashed potatoes, carrots and fried onions

Why This Matters for US Travelers

This upgrade is particularly beneficial if you’re:

Connecting through Frankfurt or Munich to other European destinations

Flying Star Alliance routes that include Lufthansa segments

Using United Airlines miles or other Star Alliance points for European travel

Pro Tips

Book connecting flights with at least 2 hours duration to access the enhanced meal service

Use the Pre-Select option when booking through Lufthansa’s website or app

Consider this enhanced service when choosing between Star Alliance connection options

Bottom Line

For US travelers exploring Europe or making connections through German hubs, Lufthansa’s improved dining service offers a more premium experience on shorter flights. The pre-selection feature is particularly valuable for travelers with dietary preferences.

This enhancement aligns with Lufthansa’s broader investment in premium travel experiences, including their new Allegris long-haul cabins, making the airline an increasingly attractive option for US-based Star Alliance travelers.

Source: Lufthansa