KLM Revamps Long-Haul Service & Cabins

KLM is making some significant changes to its long-haul flights, with a new service concept and cabin layout set to roll out on its Boeing 777 and 787 fleets, starting in 2027.

The stated goal is to create a more personal experience for passengers while also making better use of onboard space. By using fewer trolleys and optimising how things are organised, they plan to add more seats to the popular Premium Comfort cabin, as well as add some extra seats to Economy and Business Class.

Service Upgrades on Board

The new service is designed to get meals out faster, freeing up crew to interact more with passengers.

KLM is again working with designer Marcel Wanders, who is creating a new range of tableware. While details on the revamped menu are still to come, passengers can expect a more stylish presentation. Economy Class: A new service formula will deliver hot meals more quickly, and KLM is bringing back the welcome drink for Economy passengers – a touch often only seen in premium cabins.

(c) Frank Bonnet

More Seats Without Losing Space

KLM is expanding its Premium Comfort Class to up to 40 seats on some aircraft, a direct response to high demand for the product. They’re also adding two more seats in World Business Class on the Boeing 787-9 and some additional seats in Economy.

Bottom line

KLM’s Executive Vice President of Inflight Services, Paul Terstegge, insists this will not mean less legroom. The idea is that the extra seats come from a more efficient use of space, creating a more modern and flexible cabin overall.

The real test though is how the new cabins will actually feel for passengers…

Photo source: InsideFlyer