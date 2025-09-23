“Inside The Dream: La Première Air France” – a look behind the scenes of Air France’s most exclusive product

Air France is offering a look behind the curtain of its most exclusive product, La Première, in a new documentary titled Inside The Dream: La Première Air France.

The film, which took three years to make, follows a new cabin crew member named Léa as she trains for the first class cabin. It’s a rare look at the details that go into a luxury airline product, from the training of the crew to the partnerships with some of France’s most celebrated names.

Behind the scenes of ‘La Première’

Inside The Dream features contributions from a host of high-profile figures, including Michelin-starred chefs Anne-Sophie Pic and Alain Ducasse, who design the onboard menus.

It also includes insights from sommelier Xavier Thuizat, who curates the renowned wine list, and master perfumer Francis Kurkdjian, who created the cabin’s exclusive fragrance line.

The documentary goes beyond the cabin itself, showing viewers the Boeing 777-300ER factory, French vineyards, and Paris’s famous culinary scene. It’s a comprehensive look at how Air France aims to create a consistent, high-end experience from the moment you arrive at the airport to the final glass of champagne on board.

Bottom line

For those who follow the premium travel market, it’s clear the airline isn’t just trying to compete – it’s trying to set a benchmark for luxury in the sky. The product is a hybrid of French haute cuisine, stylish design, and discreet service.

The documentary will soon be part of the in-flight entertainment on all long-haul Air France flights, so if you’re flying with them soon, you can check it out for yourself. Alternatively, it is already available on Canal+.