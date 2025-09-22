Oktoberfest Returns to the Skies with Emirates

Emirates is bringing the spirit of Oktoberfest to its flights to and from Germany again this year. From September 20 to October 5, passengers will find traditional Bavarian food on board and in the airline’s lounges at German airports.

The special menus will be available on all flights between Dubai and Frankfurt, Munich, Düsseldorf, and Hamburg.

First Class gets some pretty elevated dishes, including poached king crab and braised veal shank, along with a “movie snack” of Obatzter cheese, Emmental, and pretzels.

gets some pretty elevated dishes, including poached king crab and braised veal shank, along with a “movie snack” of Obatzter cheese, Emmental, and pretzels. Business Class will offer things like duck liver terrine and braised beef ribs, with apple strudel or cheesecake for dessert.

will offer things like duck liver terrine and braised beef ribs, with apple strudel or cheesecake for dessert. Economy Class passengers can expect classics like chicken bratwurst with sauerkraut and Black Forest gateau.

On top of that, everyone flying from Dubai will receive a gingerbread heart. The A380’s inflight lounge will also have a special menu of pretzel rolls and cakes.

The German airport lounges in Munich, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, and Frankfurt will also get into the spirit with a range of Oktoberfest-themed dishes like cheese spaetzle and chicken sausages.

Beyond the food, Emirates’ inflight entertainment system, ice, will offer a selection of German films and music to complete the experience. It’s a fun initiative from the airline, which seems to have a knack for combining its premium service with a bit of local flavour.

Photos: (c) Emirates