Thailand tightens alcohol regulations in 2025: What travelers need to know now

Thailand is introducing new, stricter rules on the sale and consumption of alcohol, a change that will affect tourists and locals alike. The government’s goal is to curb alcohol consumption and promote a more respectful travel culture.

(c) Antonio Araujo via unsplash

The new rules, which will come into effect in November, mean you can no longer enjoy a drink in certain public spaces.

No Alcohol on Beaches and in Parks: Alcohol consumption is now prohibited in all national parks and on beaches . This means spontaneous beach parties or a casual sunset beer are no longer allowed.

Alcohol consumption is now prohibited in all and on . This means spontaneous beach parties or a casual sunset beer are no longer allowed. Temples and Religious Sites: You also cannot consume alcohol near temples or other religious sites.

Violating these rules could lead to significant penalties, including fines of up to 10,000 baht (about $310) or even a six-month prison sentence.

What This Means for Tourists

The new regulations certainly don’t mean a complete ban on alcohol, but they do require a change in behaviour. The spontaneous, “drink anywhere” culture is being reined in.

You’ll still be able to enjoy alcohol at licensed venues. The best places to have a drink are now limited to bars, restaurants, and hotel complexes. Hotels and high-end beach clubs, in particular, will become the go-to spots for a cocktail or a glass of wine.

The Thai government is framing this as a way to manage overtourism in popular spots like Phuket and Pattaya, and to enhance the country’s image as a premium travel destination. The key is to be aware of the new rules and act responsibly. For those who do, it’s unlikely to be a major restriction on their holiday.

Cover image: (c) Miltiadis Fragkidis via unsplash