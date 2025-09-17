New Partnership Between Miles & More and Marriott Bonvoy: Your Hotel Stays Can Now Help You Earn Status

In a move that’s been rumoured for a while, Miles & More and Marriott Bonvoy have officially announced a new partnership. The gist of it is simple: you can now earn Miles & More status points from your hotel stays.

This is a significant change. Previously, Miles & More status was earned exclusively through flying. Now, hotel stays can help you on your way to that next tier, which is good news for anyone who spends a lot of time on the road.

How It Works

Earning Status Points: For any qualifying stay of two consecutive paid nights or more , you can earn 40 Miles & More status points per stay . There’s a cap of 120 points per calendar year , so it’s not a complete free-for-all, but it’s a potentially useful top-up. These points are in addition to the standard Marriott Bonvoy points you’d earn for your stay.

For any qualifying stay of , you can earn . There’s a cap of , so it’s not a complete free-for-all, but it’s a potentially useful top-up. These points are in addition to the standard Marriott Bonvoy points you’d earn for your stay. Reciprocal Status: Miles & More Senator and HON Circle members will now automatically receive Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status. This gets you a few handy perks like a 2 p.m. late checkout (when available) and a 25% points bonus on your stays.

The one-way street of benefits is a bit of a letdown. There are no reciprocal perks for Marriott Bonvoy elites, which seems like a missed opportunity.

Bottom Line

For frequent travellers who stay in Marriott properties, this partnership makes earning or maintaining Miles & More status a bit more flexible. While your flight activity will still be the main driver, those hotel stays can now help fill in the gaps and get you over the line.

You can link your accounts on the Miles & More website here.

What do you make of it? Is this a game-changer for your travel plans, or are the point caps too low to make a real difference?

Cover photo source: Lufthansa

Article photo source: InsideFlyer