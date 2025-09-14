Thai Airways Is Set To Axe Its First Class Service…

In a significant shift in its service offerings, Thai Airways has announced the discontinuation of its First Class cabin, despite recent upgrades. This decision marks a broader trend within the aviation industry, where some airlines are moving away from luxury travel classes. Instead, Thai Airways plans to enhance its Business Class as the premium travel option.

The Luxury of First Class

First Class is often regarded as the pinnacle of luxury in commercial aviation. Airlines like Air France, Lufthansa, and Emirates showcase their First Class offerings as flagship products. Although the number of passengers flying First Class is relatively small, the allure of exclusive services and amenities remains strong.

Despite the high ticket prices, First Class may not be the most profitable cabin due to its limited occupancy and high operating costs.

The Future of Thai Airways

The CEO of Thai Airways has confirmed that the airline will cease its First Class services, which were already limited to just three routes operated by Boeing 777s. This move aligns with a growing number of airlines, including American Airlines, Turkish Airlines, and Oman Air, that have also phased out their First Class offerings.

On a positive note, Thai Airways is committed to modernising its long-haul fleet, introducing a standard three-class layout: Economy Class, Premium Economy, and Business Class. The Business Class cabins will soon feature enhanced suites for added comfort. These improvements are expected to take between two to three years to implement fully.

