You Can Still Book An Oktoberfest Bargain Using Points – Here’s How…

In less than two weeks, Oktoberfest 2025 kicks off in Munich. From September 20 to October 5, the Bavarian capital will once again be transformed for millions of visitors from all over the world.

As every year, hotel prices are extreme during this time – especially on Oktoberfest weekends, overnight costs in many hotels shoot to astronomical heights.

Anyone planning a last-minute trip to Oktoberfest faces a clear choice: either dig deep into their pockets or take the opportunity to book with hotel points. Depending on your loyalty programme and available points balance, there are still attractive overnight accommodation options available even on the most popular dates.

Hilton Honors

Hilton has a broad portfolio of hotels in Munich – although the Hilton Munich Park is currently closed for renovations. Guests can still choose between the Hilton Munich City at Rosenheimer Platz, several Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton properties, and the Hilton Munich Airport.

For Oktoberfest visitors, the Hilton Munich City is particularly attractive due to its central location, as are the hotels in western Munich. Surprisingly, availability for Hilton Honors points bookings is still quite good.

First Oktoberfest weekend (September 19–21):

Hilton Munich City: 70,000 points/night

Hilton Garden Inn Munich City West: 115,000 points/night

Hampton by Hilton Munich City Center East: 45,000 points/night

Hampton by Hilton Munich City North: 45,000 points/night

Hilton Munich Airport: 70,000 points/night

Second Oktoberfest weekend (September 26–28):

Hilton Munich City: 140,000 points/night

Hampton by Hilton Munich City West: 123,000 points/night

Hilton Garden Inn Munich Messe: 94,000 points/night

Last Oktoberfest weekend (October 3–5):

Hampton by Hilton Munich City Center East: 45,000 points/night

Hilton Munich Airport: 70,000 points/night

Hilton Garden Inn Munich Messe: 60,000 points/night

Availability is available almost all weekdays – the point values ​​fluctuate, with the cheapest prices during the first two weeks of Oktoberfest.

Marriott Bonvoy

With brands like Marriott, Westin, Le Méridien, Moxy, Aloft, and Residence Inn, Marriott has the largest portfolio in Munich. Particularly popular during Oktoberfest are the Marriott Munich City West, which opened in 2023, and the hotels around the main train station.

Unlike Hilton, Marriott Bonvoy is usually not available for the entire weekend, but only for the night from Saturday to Sunday. Particularly good availability for overnight stays with Marriott Bonvoy points can be found on the second weekend of Oktoberfest.

First Oktoberfest weekend (September 19–21):

Munich Marriott Hotel: 50,000 points (Sat–Sun)

Courtyard Munich Garching: 39,000 points (Sat–Sun)

Residence Inn Munich Central: 135,000 points (Fri–Sun)

Second Oktoberfest weekend (26–28 September) – only from Saturday to Sunday:

Moxy Munich Ostbahnhof: 31,000 points

Residence Inn Munich Ostbahnhof: 48,000 points

Le Méridien Munich: 69,000 points

Roomers Munich, Autograph Collection: 57,000 points

Munich Marriott Hotel City West: 70,000 points

The Westin Grand Munich: 49,000 points

Four Points by Sheraton Arabellapark: 37,000 points

Moxy Munich Messe: 29,000 points

Munich Marriott Hotel: 50,000 points

Last Oktoberfest weekend (October 3–5) – only from Saturday to Sunday:

Residence Inn Munich Ostbahnhof: 48,000 points

Le Méridien Munich: 68,000 points

Munich Marriott Hotel City West: 70,000 points

The Westin Grand Munich: 50,000 points

There is also availability during the week – including Marriott City West or Westin Grand starting from 50,000 points.

World of Hyatt

Hyatt is represented in Munich with only two hotels: the Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor and the Münchener Kindl (Mr & Mrs Smith).

While there are currently no points options at the Münchener Kindl, the Andaz is still available for all three Oktoberfest weekends – for 23,000 World of Hyatt points per night. There are also a few available midweek dates at this price.

(c) Andaz Munich

IHG One Rewards

IHG focuses on the Holiday Inn brand in Munich. Premium options are lacking, but the following hotels are available for points bookings:

First Oktoberfest weekend:

Holiday Inn Munich – Leuchtenbergring: 66,500 points/night

Holiday Inn Express Munich City East: 52,000 points/night

Holiday Inn Munich – Westpark: 61,000 points/night

There is also availability on the following weekends – but at similarly high prices. In these cases, you should consider whether paying in cash makes more sense, particularly once you factor in cashback and points earned etc.

