JetBlue Teams Up with Amazon for Faster (Free!) Inflight Wi-Fi

While some airlines still struggle to provide a half-decent onboard connection, JetBlue is planning to leap ahead again – this time by teaming up with Amazon. The airline has announced a partnership with Project Kuiper, Amazon’s satellite internet venture, to bring even faster and more reliable Wi-Fi to its fleet.

Don’t get too excited just yet, though – the rollout isn’t expected to begin until 2027.

JetBlue and Wi-Fi: Already Ahead of the Pack

JetBlue has long been proud of its Wi-Fi offering. The New York-based carrier currently provides free, high-speed internet (Fly-Fi) on its entire fleet – more than 280 aircraft across Airbus and Embraer types. That’s a claim very few airlines anywhere in the world can make.

In fact, most other airlines still charge for Wi-Fi, or at best only offer complimentary messaging. Compared to that, JetBlue’s product is already streets ahead.

Amazon’s Project Kuiper aims to deploy thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit, designed to deliver strong, stable broadband coverage. The idea is that these satellites, paired with ground antennas, will make streaming video and other data-heavy tasks much smoother at 35,000 feet.

It’s worth noting that SpaceX’s Starlink has become the go-to provider for many airlines. JetBlue’s choice of Amazon is therefore interesting – and could give travellers a new benchmark for inflight connectivity.

Bottom line

JetBlue plans to start installing the Kuiper-powered Wi-Fi on selected aircraft from 2027, but hasn’t yet said which planes or routes will be first.

For passengers, though, the bottom line is clear: one of the only major airlines to already offer free high-speed Wi-Fi is about to raise the bar even higher.