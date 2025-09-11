Share Your Travel Photos For The Chance To Win 200,000 Flying Blue Miles

Flying Blue, the loyalty program for Air France, KLM, and Transavia, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a range of events and promotions. This month, a new promotion has been announced, giving participants a chance to win 200,000 miles.

Win 200,000 Miles

The promotion is running on Instagram – here’s how to participate:

Follow Flying Blue on Instagram if you haven’t already. Share a memorable travel photo from the past twenty years. Tag Flying Blue (@flyingblue) in your post or story. Mention the country where you live (this must match your Flying Blue account). Ensure you do this before September 24, 2025.

Participants from 37 countries (including the USA) can join in, and the promotion runs from September 8th to 24th, 2025. Note that one winner will be selected per country.

Your Instagram account must be set to public to be eligible, as Flying Blue needs to see your post to consider your entry according to the terms and conditions.

Bottom line

Obviously your chances of winning here in the US are extremely small, but you might still enjoy digging out and sharing some old photos.

If you happen to be resident somewhere smaller, say Guadeloupe or Martinique, then your chances of winning might actually be pretty good.