Earn Double Status Points & Avios With Finnair – But You Need To Book Soon!

Good news if you’re chasing Oneworld elite status or simply looking to boost your Avios balance: Finnair Plus is currently offering double Avios and Tier Points – but you have to book by August 28, 2025.

The Deal

Book by: 28 August 2025

28 August 2025 Travel by: 23 August 2026

23 August 2026 Eligible flights: Finnair or Norra operated flights (excludes codeshares and package holidays)

Finnair or Norra operated flights (excludes codeshares and package holidays) Extras included: You’ll also earn double Avios and Tier Points on travel add-ons (upgrades, meals, seat selection, extra baggage, etc.).

👉 To qualify, you must book directly with Finnair.

How Many Avios and Tier Points Can You Earn?

Finnair Plus earnings are based on the amount you spend (excluding taxes/fees) and your status. For flights booked during the promotion, this is what you can expect to earn:

Finnair Plus Status Levels

While you’ll earn double Tier Points, the thresholds for status remain unchanged:

Silver: 15,000 Tier Points

15,000 Tier Points Gold : 45,000 Tier Points

45,000 Tier Points Platinum: 80,000 Tier Points

80,000 Tier Points Platinum Lumo: 300,000 Tier Points (250k must be flown on Finnair)

For example, reaching Finnair Plus Gold (Oneworld Sapphire) requires 45,000 Tier Points, so you would need ~€3,750 in eligible spend.

Bottom Line

Finnair is offering double Avios and Tier Points for bookings made by 28 August 2025, for travel until 23 August 2026.

If you’ve been eyeing Oneworld elite status or want to top up your Avios balance, this is a decent chance – especially given BA’s recent move to revenue-based earning.

Just remember: you must book directly via Finnair to benefit.