Buy Air Canada Aeroplan Points With 85% Bonus (Aug 2025)

Sometimes buying points strategically can be a great value, especially for premium cabin flights. Air Canada Aeroplan has launched its latest promotion on purchased points – and this one can unlock some excellent deals if you know how to use them.

Through Wednesday, September 10, 2025, Aeroplan is offering targeted bonuses when you buy points.

The standard offer we’re seeing is a tiered bonus of up to 85%:

Buy 4,000–29,000 points → 40% bonus

Buy 30,000–60,000 points → 60% bonus

Buy 70,000+ points → 85% bonus

👉 Buy Aeroplan points with up to 85% bonus here

(Do note: some accounts may be targeted for different offers — always log in to check your personal deal.)

How Much Does It Cost to Buy Aeroplan Points?

Aeroplan has recently increased the standard purchase rate to $0.0375 CAD (~$0.027 USD) per point before any bonuses.

For example:

Buying 500,000 Aeroplan points with an 85% bonus gives you 925,000 total points .

with an gives you . That costs $18,750 CAD (~$13,497 USD) .

. Your effective cost per point is just 1.44 cents (USD).

How Many Aeroplan Points Can You Purchase?

Normally: up to 250,000 points per transaction (pre-bonus).

(pre-bonus). During this promo: the cap is doubled to 500,000 points per transaction .

. Annual limit: 1,000,000 Aeroplan points per account.

Good deal?

Potentially yes, if you have a short-term redemption in mind.

Key benefits of Aeroplan:

No fuel surcharges on any awards.

on any awards. Stopovers allowed on one-way awards for just 5,000 extra points.

on one-way awards for just 5,000 extra points. Huge partner network (45+ airlines across Star Alliance and beyond).

(45+ airlines across Star Alliance and beyond). Distance + zone-based pricing, often leading to outsized value in premium cabins.

Bottom Line

Air Canada Aeroplan is offering a bonus of up to 85% on purchased points through September 10, 2025. At best, you can buy points for just 1.44 cents each – a strong deal if you’re planning premium cabin redemptions on Aeroplan’s vast partner network.

That said, we only recommend buying if you have a near-term redemption in mind. Don’t stockpile points speculatively, as award charts and partner pricing can change.