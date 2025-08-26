Eurowings Becomes First German Airline with Premium 2-2 Business Class on A320neo

Eurowings is stepping up its game with the launch of the Premium BIZ Seat, on its Airbus A320neo fleet for the very first time.

The new cabin product is now available for booking and will debut on 22 November 2025 on the Berlin–Dubai route.

What is the Premium BIZ Seat?

Instead of the standard 3-3 seating, the Premium BIZ Seat features a spacious 2-2 configuration in the first row of the A320neo, with just eight seats per aircraft.

Each seat comes with:

Adjustable leg rest

USB port

Cocktail table

Pillow and blanket

Amenity kit

The onboard service is also upgraded, including an aperitif and hot meal, making this a significant step toward long-haul comfort on a medium-haul aircraft.

Eurowings is the first German airline to introduce this type of product on a narrow-body jet. As InsideFlyer reported earlier this year, the seat was initially tested as part of a pilot project for future Lufthansa Group cabin concepts.

Premium BIZ Seat pricing

Comfort, however, comes at a price. The airline has set the entry-level surcharge at €399.99 each way, on top of the regular BIZclass fare.

Early bookings suggest that surcharges may rise even higher, with some reports showing up to €600 per route – a level that many frequent flyers may find difficult to justify, especially given the seat does not convert into a flat bed.

From our perspective, a realistic surcharge would be in the range of €150–€250, which would strike a fairer balance between comfort and cost.

Bottom line

For premium travellers, the Premium BIZ Seat is certainly intriguing. It offers more comfort than standard European business class, and could be appealing on routes like Dubai where medium-haul flights edge into long-haul territory.

That said, when pricing climbs above €400, it might make more sense to book a true long-haul business class product with Lufthansa or another competitor – or even consider Premium Economy alternatives.

The winter 2025/26 season will show whether passengers are willing to pay a premium for this new seat, or if Eurowings will need to adjust its pricing strategy.

Photos: (c) Eurowings