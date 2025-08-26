Score Bonus Miles With Atmos Rewards When Your Local Team Scores

Alaska Airlines has rolled out a creative new promotion for its rebranded loyalty program, Atmos Rewards. Members who live within 75 miles of San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, or Seattle can earn miles every time their local football (soccer) club scores at home this season.

How the promo works

Atmos Rewards members earn 100 miles for each goal scored by participating teams at their home games. The miles will be credited to your account at the end of the season.

Participating teams include:

To take part, you’ll need to:

Register via the link above for your team and include your Atmos Rewards number. Live within 75 miles of the team’s home market (per the official terms). Register before your club’s final home game of the season.

Note: Existing Alaska Mileage Plan accounts have automatically become Atmos Rewards accounts, so your account number hasn’t changed.

Bottom line

If you’re based on the West Coast and support one of the participating clubs, this promo is a fun way to rack up some extra Atmos Rewards miles. Every home goal could help get you closer to your next flight.