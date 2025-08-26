Review: Villa Park Maldives – Exploring One of the Largest Resort Islands

The Villa Park Maldives, still known to many under the name Sun Island, is with a length of around 1.6 kilometers and a width of about 440 meters the second largest resort island in the Maldives.

From the moment you arrive, you realize that things are a little different here: bigger, more expansive, more varied. While many Maldivian resorts feel rather intimate, Villa Park unfolds the full breadth of a tropical island world – without losing the authentic Maldivian atmosphere.

The resort belongs to the Maldivian hotel group Villa Resorts and reflects the brand’s new orientation. Villa Park positions itself as an adventurous lagoon oasis.

The transfer to Villa Park is comfortable and straightforward. With Villa Air, you fly in just 20 minutes from Malé Airport to Maamigili Airport. There, a speedboat is already waiting to bring guests to the island in just a few minutes. Particularly pleasant: you don’t have to worry about your luggage, as it is delivered separately to your villa. This makes the start of your vacation relaxed and stress-free.

Expansive island with character

Once you step onto Villa Park, you immediately feel the scale of the island. Nothing seems cramped or crowded here – instead you find wide paths, palm groves, and spacious gardens. It is exactly this sense of openness that gives the island its special charm.

Of course, that also means you may have some distance to cover depending on where your villa is located. We therefore decided to rent bicycles, which turned out to be the perfect solution. You can cruise comfortably across the island, discover hidden corners, and enjoy the feeling of freedom instead of spending too much time walking. Alternatively, you can always call for a buggy.

Because of its size, the island feels more like a small tropical village where there’s always something new to discover. We especially liked the palm avenue in the heart of the island – perfect for a stroll or even a spontaneous photo shoot.



Lagoon Beach Pool Villa

For our stay we chose a Lagoon Beach Pool Villa – a decision we didn’t regret for a second. The villa is modern in design, bright and friendly, with colorful accents that create a light and airy holiday atmosphere.

The highlight, of course, is the large outdoor area with private pool and sun terrace with loungers. The fine sandy beach is just a few steps away, with the Indian Ocean shimmering beyond – barefoot luxury at its purest.

Under the all-inclusive concept, the minibar was included and refilled daily with soft drinks, beer, wine, and snacks. A detail not to be taken for granted – and one that made the stay even more relaxing.

Dining at Villa Park Maldives: variety, freshness & special experiences

Given the island’s size, it comes as no surprise that the culinary offering is equally diverse.

At the heart are the two buffet restaurants Maaniya and Southern Star, both part of the all-inclusive package.

Originally, the Southern Star was only for water villa guests, but we were also allowed to dine there during our stay. We liked it a lot thanks to the quieter atmosphere and varied, always fresh buffets.

The selection ranges from international classics to regional specialties. Mornings started with a fresh omelet or crepe, paired with an iced latte and a view of the lagoon.

A highlight were the live cooking stations available at lunch and dinner. Freshly grilled tuna, steaks, lamb, or daily-changing pasta dishes made even buffet dining feel high-quality.

The staff in both restaurants were extremely friendly and attentive, adding warmth to the overall dining experience.

Beyond the buffets, Villa Park shines with unique specialty dining options. The most unusual is the ZERO Restaurant, located in the island’s lush greenery.

Many ingredients come directly from the resort’s own gardens and greenhouses – freshness you can taste. If you order a salad, you can even pick the leaves yourself. There’s even a small chicken farm, adding to the authentic farm-to-table vibe.

The setting, like a treehouse in the middle of nature, makes this an unforgettable dining experience.

Another highlight is the Sun Star Restaurant, serving Thai cuisine in a spectacular setting at the end of the water villa jetty. We enjoyed tempura prawns and fragrant beef curry with the Indian Ocean stretching endlessly before us – a perfect spot for a special evening.

A real insider tip is La Tropicana, a relaxed beach bar at one of the island’s tips. Not included in the all-inclusive package, but perfect for a private sundowner thanks to its tranquil setting.

Bars

The all-inclusive package also covers a wide range of bars, including the lively Mekunu Bar with evening entertainment, the casual Golf Bar by the mini-golf course, the Beach Bar by the watersports center, and the Coffee Shop, where afternoon tea is served with sweet and savory snacks and fresh fruit.

The drinks menu was solid: soft drinks, beer, house wines (white, rosé, red), and signature cocktails were all included. The selection was a bit more limited than at sister resort Royal Island (no Aperol Spritz here), but still at a high level.

Relaxation at pool & beach

Many guests naturally spend much of their time at their own pool or the stretch of beach right in front of their villa. But beyond that, Villa Park has much to offer: a large main pool with its own pool bar invites you to swim and relax, while the nearby beach has plenty of space for sunbathing.

The combination of private retreats and generous communal areas ensures that every guest finds exactly what they are looking for – whether peace, company, or a mix of both.

Activities at Villa Park Maldives

Thanks to its location in the South Ari Atoll, Villa Park is a perfect base for exciting excursions. The whale shark tours here are among the best in the world. We joined one ourselves and it was an unforgettable experience to encounter these gentle giants up close.

Other options include dolphin cruises or sunset fishing trips, giving guests a taste of Maldivian tradition.

The watersports center also impressed with its variety: jet skis, parasailing, glass canoes, and more. We tried the jet ski and glass canoe – a mix of adrenaline and magical glimpses into the underwater world.

For those who prefer land-based activities, there are tennis courts, beach volleyball, a gym, mini golf, and more. Boredom simply isn’t an option at Villa Park.

Spa

In the heart of the island lies the Araamu Spa, seamlessly blending into the lush greenery, embodying the feel of a tropical jungle refuge. Even the walk there, through palm groves and thick vegetation, sets a calming mood.

We chose a Signature Treatment, which combined several applications: first a soothing massage, followed by a nourishing hibiscus and coconut body wrap, and finished with a bath in fresh coconut milk. It not only pampered the skin but also captured the scents and essence of the tropics in a remarkable way.

The mix of setting, natural ingredients, and professional treatments makes the spa a place where both body and mind can truly unwind.