Southwest Offering Easy Shortcut to Companion Pass With One Booking (Ends Soon!)

Southwest Airlines has launched a new promotion that makes it unusually easy to unlock a Companion Pass. By booking just one roundtrip (or two one-way flights), you can earn a promotional Companion Pass valid for early 2026 travel. This is one of the best recurring offers Southwest puts out, and it’s back again for a limited time.

How the promotion works

Here are the key details:

Register for the promotion before booking

for the promotion before booking Book one roundtrip (or two one-ways) between August 25–28, 2025

Eligible fares can be paid with cash, points, or Cash + Points (Basic fares excluded)

Travel must be completed by November 15, 2025

You’ll then earn a promotional Companion Pass valid from January 6 – March 6, 2026

During the promo period, you can designate a companion who flies with you for only the cost of taxes and fees, and you’re able to switch that companion up to three times.

Good deal?

For those unfamiliar, the Southwest Companion Pass is one of the most valuable perks in U.S. domestic travel. Once earned, it allows a companion to fly with you for free (just paying taxes) whether you book with cash or Rapid Rewards points. Normally, it requires 100 flights or 135,000 qualifying points in a calendar year – so being able to secure one with a single booking is a huge shortcut, even if only for a limited travel window.

Bottom line

While the promotional Companion Pass is only valid for about two months, if you have plans to fly Southwest in early 2026, this essentially gives you a two-for-one deal on airfare. The fact that tickets can even be booked using points (as long as they’re not Basic fares) makes this promotion flexible and appealing.

