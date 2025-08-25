Hilton Bookings Now Earn 12% Cashback for Blue Members via TopCashback

If you’re not yet a Hilton Honors elite, here’s an easy win. Right now, TopCashback is offering an improved 12% cashback on Hilton bookings – but only if you’re a Blue (new) Hilton Honors member. Silver, Gold, and Diamond members aren’t eligible.

The details

To qualify for the 12% cashback:

You must be logged into TopCashback and click through before making your booking

The rate only applies to Hilton Honors Blue members (i.e. no current elite status)

Cashback tracks at $0 initially and posts in full after your completed stay

Key exclusions include bookings at Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, LXR, Small Luxury Hotels, AutoCamp, and NoMad, as well as corporate/group rates, points bookings, and stays costing over $10,000. Taxes and fees don’t earn cashback.

Why it matters

12% cashback is an excellent rebate – but only for travellers who haven’t yet climbed the Hilton elite ladder. Just remember: once you hit Silver or above, you’re no longer eligible for this cashback rate.

$15 for new members of TopCashback

If you are not yet a member of TopCashback, you can earn an additional $15. Simply sign up using this referral link and earn $10 of standard cashback to get your bonus.

Bottom line

If you’re still a Hilton Blue member, booking via TopCashback is a no-brainer right now. With 12% cashback on the table, you’re essentially cutting the cost of your next Hilton stay – while still earning Hilton Honors points on the booking itself.

Don’t forget: you’ll need to click through TopCashback for each separate booking to ensure your cashback tracks correctly.