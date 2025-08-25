SLH Launches “Wellbeing Collection” – With Hilton Honors Earning & Redemption

Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) has launched the Wellbeing Collection, a curated group of just 15 boutique properties worldwide that go far beyond traditional spa resorts.

These hotels are designed around regeneration, balance, and holistic experiences – and in some cases, they can also be booked through the SLH–Hilton Honors partnership, making them particularly interesting for points collectors.

What makes the Wellbeing Collection different?

Rather than focusing only on high-end spa facilities, the Wellbeing Collection emphasizes body, mind, and soul. The properties highlight nature, local traditions, and emotional intelligence over high-tech wellness gadgets. Expect experiences like:

Forest bathing and guided hikes

Local cultural rituals and artisan-led workshops

Yoga, mindfulness, and meditation programs

Healthy, regionally sourced cuisine

The collection’s exclusivity is deliberate – with just 15 properties globally, each one has been carefully selected to prioritize authentic, sustainable relaxation over mass-market luxury.

Europe’s retreats and a U.S. highlight

Many of the new Wellbeing Collection hotels are in Europe, combining nature, culture, and wellness in unique settings. Highlights include:

Acro Suites (Crete, Greece): Combines ancient Greek bathing rituals with modern therapies, mindfulness, and Michelin-inspired cuisine.

(Crete, Greece): Combines ancient Greek bathing rituals with modern therapies, mindfulness, and Michelin-inspired cuisine. Eriro (Tyrol, Austria): A digital detox lodge in the Alps, focused on peace, nature, and relaxation.

(Tyrol, Austria): A digital detox lodge in the Alps, focused on peace, nature, and relaxation. FORESTIS (South Tyrol, Italy): A design hotel offering Celtic rituals, forest bathing, and Alpine cuisine.

(South Tyrol, Italy): A design hotel offering Celtic rituals, forest bathing, and Alpine cuisine. HUBERTUS Mountain Refugio (Allgäu, Germany): Blends Alpine and Asian healing traditions with yoga and slow-food dining.

(Allgäu, Germany): Blends Alpine and Asian healing traditions with yoga and slow-food dining. Teranka (Formentera, Spain): An artistic and cultural retreat with residencies, workshops, and immersive nature experiences.

In the U.S., the star property is Castle Hot Springs (Arizona), a historic desert retreat built around mineral-rich hot springs. Guests can combine hiking, climbing, and yoga with restorative wellness therapies in the dramatic Sonoran Desert setting.

Points collectors take note

Several of these hotels, including Acro Suites and Eriro, participate in the SLH partnership with Hilton Honors. That means Hilton members can:

Earn Hilton Honors points on stays

Redeem points for free nights

Access selected elite benefits

For loyalty enthusiasts, this makes the Wellbeing Collection even more appealing – boutique-level exclusivity with the ability to earn and burn Hilton Honors points.

Bottom line

The SLH Wellbeing Collection is a niche but intriguing new portfolio of wellness-focused boutique hotels. With only 15 properties worldwide, it’s highly curated – offering experiences rooted in nature, culture, and mindful living rather than high-tech spa gimmicks.

For Hilton Honors members, the added ability to earn and redeem points at select properties makes this an especially compelling option. Whether it’s hot springs in Arizona, forest bathing in the Dolomites, or yoga by the Aegean, these hotels promise something different: a more meaningful, restorative travel experience.