Qatar Airways Selling Avios With Up to 60% Bonus

Through Monday, August 25, 2025, Qatar Airways Privilege Club is running a promotion on purchased Avios. Depending on your account, you may see slightly different offers, but the standard deal appears to be a bonus of up to 60%.

The offer

The tiered promotion is structured as follows:

Buy 5,000–15,000 Avios → 30% bonus

Buy 16,000–40,000 Avios → 40% bonus

Buy 42,000–250,000 Avios → 60% bonus

Qatar normally charges 2.3–2.8 cents per Avios, with the price dropping if you buy more. With a 60% bonus, the cost comes down to about 1.44 cents per Avios when maxing out the promotion – e.g. 400,000 Avios for $5,750.

Purchase limits & conditions

You can buy up to 250,000 Avios per calendar year (before bonuses).

You must have earned at least 1,000 Avios since joining Privilege Club in order to purchase.

Avios usually post quickly but can take up to 72 hours.

Purchases are processed by points.com, so they won’t code as airfare for credit card purposes.

Bottom line

Qatar Airways Privilege Club is offering up to a 60% bonus when buying Avios through August 25, 2025. At 1.44 cents per Avios, this can be a decent deal if you have a specific redemption in mind.

That said, with so many ways to earn and transfer Avios from other programs, most travelers are better off saving their cash unless they need to top up for a particular trip.