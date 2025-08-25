KrisFlyer Devaluation Ahead: Award Costs Rising from November 2025

Singapore Airlines has announced changes to its KrisFlyer programme, effective for tickets issued on or after November 1, 2025.

The update includes higher award redemption rates, more expensive upgrades, and the launch of a new dynamic pricing option. While no devaluation is ever good news, the increases are relatively modest by industry standards – but the new dynamic pricing option could potentially be the thin end of the wedge…

Business Class (photo: Singapore Airlines)

What’s changing?

Singapore Airlines describes the changes as part of its “periodic review” of KrisFlyer. Here are the key updates:

Singapore Airlines flights: Saver awards go up by ~5% in premium cabins on regional routes, and ~5% across all cabins to Europe and the US. Flights to Africa, the Middle East and Turkey increase by 10–20%. Economy awards within Asia actually drop by 5%.

Saver awards go up by ~5% in premium cabins on regional routes, and ~5% across all cabins to Europe and the US. Flights to Africa, the Middle East and Turkey increase by 10–20%. Economy awards within Asia actually drop by 5%. Advantage awards: Rising by 10–15% on most routes, with steeper hikes to/from Zone 10 (Middle East & Africa).

Rising by 10–15% on most routes, with steeper hikes to/from Zone 10 (Middle East & Africa). Star Alliance partners: Expect an average 10% increase. For example, a one-way within North America rises from 26,000 miles in business class to 29,000.

Expect an average 10% increase. For example, a one-way within North America rises from 26,000 miles in business class to 29,000. Upgrades: Also increasing by around 5–10% on average.

New “Access” redemptions

KrisFlyer will also introduce a new redemption option called Access. This allows members to use miles dynamically to secure confirmed seats when award availability isn’t there. Pricing will vary based on demand, and Singapore Airlines stresses that this is an additional option rather than a replacement for fixed-price awards. The details of the pricing model remain to be seen.

For a long time, KrisFlyer has been the only realistic way to book long-haul premium cabins on Singapore Airlines, since most of these seats are not released to partner programs. That makes KrisFlyer miles particularly valuable, even when redemption rates creep up. But, that logic only holds if we continue to see the same levels of traditional award space as before, rather than it being cut in favour of the new dynamic pricing.

Bottom line

KrisFlyer award rates will rise by around 5–15% from November 2025, with the steepest hikes on routes to Africa and the Middle East. Upgrade rates are also increasing, and a new dynamic pricing option will be introduced.

While no devaluation is welcome, Singapore Airlines is at least fairly predictable – we see changes every 2–3 years, and the scale is much smaller than some devaluations at other airlines. If you’re sitting on a large KrisFlyer balance, it’s worth locking in bookings before November to maximise value.

The longer term question is whether the new Access awards are a genuine new redemption option, or the start of a more comprehensive move to dynamic pricing.

What do you think about the new Access redemptions?