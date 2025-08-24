Alaska Airlines Offers Atmos Rewards Fast Track and Double Miles From San Diego

Alaska Airlines is celebrating the launch of its new Atmos Rewards program (formerly Mileage Plan) with a pair of promotions tied to San Diego (SAN). Between October 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, members can take advantage of both a fast track to elite status and double miles on select nonstop routes. Registration is required for both offers.

Double miles on key nonstop routes

Atmos Rewards members can earn double redeemable miles when flying nonstop between San Diego and the following cities:

Atlanta (ATL)

Austin (AUS)

Boise (BOI)

Chicago (ORD)

Denver (DEN)

Fresno (FAT)

Honolulu (HNL)

Las Vegas (LAS)

New York (JFK)

Orlando (MCO)

Phoenix (PHX)

Reno (RNO)

Sacramento (SMF)

Salt Lake City (SLC)

San Francisco (SFO)

San Jose (SJC)

Tampa (TPA)

Note that the bonus applies only to base flight miles (with the 500-mile minimum still in effect). Bonus points do not count toward elite status qualification.

Fast track to Atmos Silver or Gold

Members who prefer elite perks can fast track their way to status by flying eligible segments to or from San Diego during the offer period:

5 segments → Atmos Silver

→ Atmos Silver 10 segments → Atmos Gold

Status earned via this promotion is valid through December 31, 2026.

Important restrictions

For both offers, flights must:

Have San Diego as origin or destination

Be marketed and operated by Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, or by Horizon Air / SkyWest on Alaska’s behalf

Be credited to your Atmos Rewards account

The following do not qualify: codeshares, partner flights (including oneworld partners), award tickets, and Saver (X) fares.

Bottom line

If San Diego is in your travel plans, these Alaska promotions are a nice opportunity to rack up Atmos Rewards points or accelerate your way to elite status. The double miles could help boost your balance quickly, while the fast track makes Atmos Silver or Gold achievable with just a few trips.

As always, check the fine print before booking, but if you’re flying to or from San Diego this winter, it’s definitely worth registering.