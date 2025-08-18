Korean Air Opens First Renovated Lounges at Seoul Incheon

Korean Air has unveiled the first phase of its major lounge overhaul at Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN). As of August 18, 2025, frequent flyers and premium cabin guests can now experience the newly redesigned Miler Club Lounge and Prestige East Lounge. These are the first of several upgrades that will transform the carrier’s ground experience ahead of its integration with Asiana Airlines.

The new lounges reflect a blend of Korean tradition and modern luxury. Gold, anthracite, and ivory tones mirror Korean Air’s premium cabins, while wood and marble accents – combined with warm lighting – create an elegant, upscale atmosphere.

When the full project is completed in 2026, the total lounge space at Incheon will more than double, from 5,105 square meters to 12,270 square meters. Seating will increase from 898 to 1,566, ensuring significantly more capacity for frequent flyers and premium travelers.

Culinary highlights

One of the standout features is the introduction of open kitchens. Chefs from the Grand Hyatt Incheon prepare Korean and Western specialties right in front of guests. The rotating menu includes:

Freshly rolled gimbap

A noodle bar with tteokguk and janchi guksu

Hand-tossed pizzas and baked pastries

Bartenders and baristas add to the appeal with seasonal cocktails and specialty coffee drinks, elevating the dining experience far beyond the typical lounge buffet.

Zones for every need

The redesigned lounges feature different areas tailored for relaxation and productivity, including:

Wellness zones with massage chairs

A dedicated tech zone

Meeting rooms for business travelers

Spacious shower suites with premium amenities

The upcoming Prestige Garden Lounges promise something unique as well: the east lounge will overlook a traditional Korean garden, while the west lounge will feature a contemporary garden landscape – a calm space to recharge before long-haul flights.

Bottom line

Korean Air’s renovated lounges at Seoul Incheon set a new standard for the airline, with open-kitchen dining, expanded wellness and work spaces, and stylish design touches that reflect Korean heritage.

For SkyTeam elites, Flying Blue members, and premium passengers connecting through Incheon, these new lounges make one of Asia’s busiest hubs an even more attractive place to spend time before your flight.