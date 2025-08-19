Norwegian Cruise Line to Open Massive New Water Park at Great Stirrup Cay in 2026

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is going all-in on its private island in the Bahamas. In summer 2026, the cruise line will open Great Tides Waterpark, a sprawling 24,000-square-meter attraction featuring 19 waterslides, a nearly 800-foot lazy river, and even a cliff-diving zone — the first of its kind in the cruise industry. Guests can also look forward to a brand-new jet-kart water racing track, swim-up bars, and plenty of new ways to enjoy their time ashore at Great Stirrup Cay.

Great Tides Waterpark: thrills and relaxation

The centerpiece of the expansion is the towering Tidal Tower, nearly 175 feet tall and home to eight different slides. The lineup includes mat races, twisting tunnel slides, and even slides with conveyor belts that carry inflatables to the top. Families will find plenty to do at Cliffside Cove, where guests can take on waterslide races or try two cliff dives from 10 and 15 feet — a first in the Caribbean cruise market. For a unique twist, there’s even a hidden Grotto Bar under the family slide.

Kids aren’t left out either: an 8,000-square-foot splash zone will include mini slides, interactive features, and a massive tipping bucket. Meanwhile, the lazy river offers a slightly more adventurous take than usual, complete with a glowing cave tunnel for a multi-sensory ride.

More than just slides

Beyond the water park, NCL is rolling out upgrades across Great Stirrup Cay:

New heated pool with swim-up bars, private cabanas, and villas

with swim-up bars, private cabanas, and villas Splash Harbor – a free kids’ water play area

– a free kids’ water play area Horizon Park – lawn games, pickleball, mini-golf, and sports courts

– lawn games, pickleball, mini-golf, and sports courts Hammock Bay – 50+ hammocks, an on-site bar, and BBQ nearby

– 50+ hammocks, an on-site bar, and BBQ nearby Vibe Shore Club – adults-only luxury with private bar, daybeds, and rental villas

Transportation is also being improved, with a new pier and shuttle service making it easier to get around the island.

More NCL cruises to the Bahamas

With these upgrades, NCL expects to welcome over one million guests to Great Stirrup Cay in 2026, spread across 15 different ships. The private island will feature prominently on itineraries for the line’s newest vessels, including Norwegian Aqua (sailing from Miami and Port Canaveral) and Norwegian Luna, debuting in March 2026. Both will offer seven-day Caribbean itineraries calling at the Dominican Republic, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and more.

Bottom line

Norwegian Cruise Line is raising the bar for private island experiences with its Great Tides Waterpark at Great Stirrup Cay. With cliff diving, jet-karts, and nearly 20 waterslides, the island is set to become a true theme park at sea — but with all the relaxation you’d expect from a Caribbean getaway.

For families, thrill-seekers, or anyone who enjoys NCL’s “freestyle cruising” concept, Great Stirrup Cay in 2026 could be the deciding factor when choosing your next Caribbean cruise.