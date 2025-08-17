The Next Wave: New Cruise Ships Coming From 2025 to 2036

If you thought the cruise industry had peaked, think again. Over the next decade, demand is expected to keep rising – and shipyards around the world are preparing to deliver some of the most ambitious vessels we’ve ever seen. From intimate luxury ships-within-ships to floating cities that can carry more than 6,000 guests, here’s what the biggest cruise lines have on order.

Carnival – Party on at sea

Carnival is leaning into its reputation for fun. Two new 5,400-passenger ships – Carnival Festivale and Carnival Tropicale – arrive in 2027 and 2028. But the headline grabbers are the Ace Class megaships, each 230,000 gross tons and holding 6,200 passengers, debuting between 2029 and 2033. Expect water parks, global dining, and shows that rival Broadway.

Celebrity Cruises – Stylish and modern

Celebrity continues its popular Edge Class with Celebrity Xcel launching in 2025 and another sister ship in 2028. With 3,260 guests, these ships focus on sleek design, premium service, and wellness – ideal for couples looking for understated luxury.

Disney Cruise Line – Family magic

Disney is going big. In 2025, both Disney Destiny and Disney Adventure arrive, with the latter becoming Disney’s largest ship ever at 6,000 passengers. From 2029 to 2031, three smaller 4,000-passenger ships will follow, offering more intimate family experiences.

MSC Cruises – Tech and scale

MSC is one of the fastest-growing cruise brands, and its next generation is all about size and sustainability. MSC World Asia and MSC World Atlantic debut in 2026 and 2027, each carrying 5,400 guests and featuring cutting-edge environmental tech alongside dining inspired by world cuisines.

Norwegian Cruise Line – Entertainment focus

Norwegian has seven new ships on order, including its first megaships at 225,000 gross tons. Four of these will arrive between 2030 and 2036 with capacity for 6,200 guests each. Expect flexible dining, Broadway-level theater, and plenty for both adults and kids.

Princess Cruises – Classic elegance

In 2025, Princess will unveil Star Princess, its largest ship yet with 4,300 passengers. The new Sphere Class design emphasizes larger public spaces, more panoramic lounges, and fresh takes on the classic Princess luxury experience.

Royal Caribbean – Still the king of “wow”

No one pushes boundaries like Royal Caribbean. Legend of the Seas arrives in 2026 at an astonishing 250,800 gross tons, followed by a new Icon Class and Oasis Class ship before 2028. Think surf simulators, roller coasters, and ever-bigger theaters.

Virgin Voyages – Adults only

Virgin sticks to its chic, child-free concept. Brilliant Lady launches in September 2025, carrying 2,700 passengers with an emphasis on design, nightlife, and fine dining – no kids allowed.

Upcoming Cruise Ships at a Glance

Here is a complete overview of the upcoming ships:

Shipping company Ship / Class Debut year Passenger capacity* Gross tonnage (GT) Special characteristics Carnival Festivals / Tropical 2027 / 2028 5,400 183,900 Festive atmosphere, large pool areas Ace Class (3 ships) 2029 / 2031 / 2033 6,200 230,000 Mega water parks, global food scene Celebrity Celebrity Xcel / Edge Class 2025 3,260 140,600 Modern design, premium service 6. Edge Class ship 2028 3,260 140,600 Exclusive suites, wellness Disney Disney Destiny 2025 4,000 Not stated Family friendly, world-class shows Disney Adventure 2025 6,000 208,000 Largest Disney ship ever Wish Class 2027 4,000 Not stated Classic Disney magical atmosphere New class (3 ships) 2029–2031 4,000 105,000 Smaller, intimate family cruises MSC MSC World Asia 2026 5,400 205,700 Innovation, large promenade areas MSC World Atlantic 2027 5,400 205,700 Global gastronomy, technology NCL Norwegian Luna 2026 Not stated 225,000 Top-class entertainment Prima Class (2 ships) 2027 / 2028 Not stated Not stated Flexible dining times, modern shows New mega-class (4 ships) 2030–2036 6,200 225,000 Large selection of activities Princess Star Princess / Sphere Class 2025 4,300 175,000 Luxurious interior, view lounge Royal Caribbean Legend of the Seas 2026 5,600 250,800 One of the world’s largest, action-packed 4. Icon Class ship 2027 Not stated Not stated Groundbreaking entertainment 7. Oasis Class ship 2028 5,700 231,000 Largest open decks, huge theaters Virgin Voyages Brilliant Lady 2025 2,700 110,000 Adults only, trendy atmosphere

*Passenger capacity indicated for double cabins.

Bottom line

The next decade will bring more choice than ever for cruisers. Whether you’re after an adults-only escape, a Disney family holiday, or a floating theme park from Royal Caribbean or Carnival, there’s a new ship tailored to you.

The only real challenge? Deciding which of these new mega-ships – or intimate luxury vessels – will become your next vacation at sea.

Photos: Henrik at InsideFlyer