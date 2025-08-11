Alaska Mileage Plan Is Paying You to Join – Here’s How

It’s not often you see a frequent flyer program offering cash savings just for signing up, but that’s exactly what Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan is doing right now. If you’re not already a member, there’s up to $50 off your next Alaska Airlines flight on the table — and it’s available through the end of 2025.

How the offer works

$25 discount — For new members in the US, excluding Alaska, California, and Hawaii. Register here.

— For new members in the US, excluding Alaska, California, and Hawaii. Register here. $50 discount — For new members in California or Hawaii. Register here.

Note: Residents of Alaska are excluded from this promotion.

Key terms you need to know

Discount code emailed within 72 hours of joining.

Valid only for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights (no partners).

Tickets must be booked on alaskaair.com within 28 days of joining.

Travel must be completed within 90 days of joining.

Cannot be combined with other discount codes.

Is it worth it?

If you have an Alaska Airlines flight planned in the next few months and aren’t already a Mileage Plan member, this is basically free money. The trick is to time your sign-up carefully – ideally a few days before booking – so you have the full 90-day travel window to use the discount.

Even without the bonus, Mileage Plan is one of the most rewarding loyalty schemes in North America. You still earn miles based on distance flown, not spend, and as part of the oneworld alliance (plus partners like Singapore Airlines and Icelandair), your redemption options are wide and often excellent value.

Bottom line

Up to $50 off for joining a frequent flyer program is rare. If you’re eligible and have travel coming up, this is an easy win – just remember to join close to your booking date so you maximise your usage window.