You Can Now Get 20% Off World of Hyatt Points – But When Does It Make Sense to Buy?

World of Hyatt has launched a new points sale offering a 20 % discount on purchased points – effectively the same as receiving a 25 % bonus. The usual cap on purchases has also been doubled for some members, allowing eligible accounts to buy up to 110 000 points.

At the top end, you’d be paying $2,288 for 110 000 points, which works out at just under 2.1 cents per point. Hyatt points are typically worth a little less than that these days, so this sale isn’t an automatic bargain – but it can make sense if you have a high-value redemption in mind.

World of Hyatt guarantees that reward nights are available whenever a standard room is for sale, so points can be invaluable when cash rates soar.

When it makes sense to buy…

At the margins, you need to factor in things like cashback and the value of the points you would earn from a cash booking, but you can use the chart below as a baseline:

If the cash rate is meaningfully higher than the cost of the points required when you want to stay, consider purchasing points. If not, stick to cash.

Bottom line

This is arguably one of the better Hyatt sales we’ve seen recently because the purchase cap is doubled, but the underlying price still isn’t the cheapest. Only buy if you have a specific redemption planned at a property where cash rates considerably exceed the cost of points. Otherwise, it might be worth holding off for a potentially bigger discount later in the year.

To take advantage, log into your Hyatt account and go to the Buy Points page. If you’re not yet a member, you can join World of Hyatt here – registration is free, though new members must wait 60 days before buying points.

Image credit: Hyatt