Singapore Airlines’ Spontaneous Escapes Goes Bigger: 40% Off for 60 Hours Only

If you’ve got KrisFlyer miles and are planning to travel in September, it might be wise to clear the diary this Friday. Singapore Airlines has confirmed that its next batch of Spontaneous Escapes will go live at 12pm Singapore time on 15 August 2025 – and this one’s extra special.

To mark Singapore’s 60th Anniversary, the usual 30% discount will be bumped up to 40% off Saver-level award tickets.

How it works

Booking window: 60 hours only – from 12pm on 15 August until 11:59pm on 17 August 2025 (Singapore time).

60 hours only – from 12pm on 15 August until 11:59pm on 17 August 2025 (Singapore time). Travel dates: 1-30 September 2025.

1-30 September 2025. Discount: 40% off Saver award tickets on selected Singapore Airlines flights.

As with all Spontaneous Escapes, the route list will only be revealed when the sale launches.

While the promotion is centred on Singapore departures, previous editions usually include options between North America and Singapore, as well as the Frankfurt-New York route.

At 40% off, the value proposition for KrisFlyer miles improves considerably. It’s also a great opportunity to experience Singapore Airlines’ premium cabins for fewer miles – though availability can disappear quickly, so being ready to book is key.

Bottom line

The next Spontaneous Escapes sale is worth watching closely. A limited-time 40% discount could make for some excellent redemptions in September. Mark 15 August in your calendar, check the list as soon as it drops, and be prepared to move fast.

Image credit: Singapore Airlines