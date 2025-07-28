Etihad Guest and Revolut Team Up – New RevPoints Transfer Option

Etihad Guest, the loyalty program of Etihad Airways, has partnered with Revolut. This collaboration allows Revolut users to convert RevPoints earned from everyday spending directly into Etihad Guest Miles at a 1:1 exchange rate, with no minimum transfer threshold.

Users can convert RevPoints in real time via the Revolut app, making it easier than ever to accumulate miles without waiting.

With Etihad’s network expanding to over 100 destinations, this partnership opens up new avenues for members to earn and redeem miles. Notable new routes include Phnom Penh, Sumatra, and Hong Kong, allowing members to leverage their everyday spending for travel rewards.

Mark Potter, Managing Director of Etihad Guest, stated, “We’re excited to offer our members more opportunities to earn Etihad Guest Miles internationally through this partnership with Revolut, unlocking a world of rewards.”

Bottom line

It is always good to have more options and flexibility to redeem points and miles. That said, whether you’d prefer to have Etihad miles rather than some of the other options is a reasonable question.

On the plus side, in theory, instant transfers mean you don’t have to choose in advance where to send your points – you can just wait until you see which airline program has award space for the flights you want.