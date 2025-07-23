Emirates Opens New First Class Check-In Area in Dubai

Emirates has unveiled its new “Emirates First” Check-in Area at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport (DXB). The central goal is to provide first-class passengers and Skywards Platinum members with a luxurious and smooth start to their premium travel experience.

A Warm Welcome

Upon entering through an ornate golden door, passengers are welcomed by a dedicated Emirates host who assesses their eligibility and guides them to a beautifully designed lounge. The interior features warm earth tones, bronze and gold accents, marble flooring, wood-effect furniture, soft carpets, and plush leather armchairs, creating a serene atmosphere.

Digital displays have been omitted to maintain a tranquil environment, enhanced by soothing greenery and an illuminated Ghaf tree.

Streamlined Check-In Process

Guests can check in directly from their seats using a tablet, allowing families to sit together while one member completes the process for everyone. Traditional check-in counters, featuring marble and brass, are also available for those who prefer a more conventional experience.

After check-in, an expedited route through security and passport control leads directly to one of the three First Class Lounges in Terminal 3. Here, travellers can indulge in à la carte gourmet dishes, fine wines, champagne, spa treatments, a business centre, children’s areas, and concierge duty-free services.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer, stated: “We are investing heavily in enhancing our ground products, and Emirates First is one of the areas that will offer our First Class customers and Skywards Platinum members a unique and private environment. We know that privacy and comfort are important to our customers. This will provide an additional level of hospitality at check-in and is part of our efforts to enhance the overall journey.”

Photos: (c) Emirates