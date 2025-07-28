Download the Accor ALL app and get up to 1,000 bonus points

Accor is currently running a promotion where new ALL app users can receive a bonus of up to 1,000 Reward points. All you have to do is download the ALL app. This promotion is only valid for new app users. If you don’t have the app yet, you can easily earn some extra points.

Accor ALL app

New app users can now earn up to 1,000 ALL Rewards points when they download the app to their mobile device. With 1,000 points, you can get a €20 discount on stays at participating hotels. The app is available for both iOS and Android. The exact number of points depends on your status. Unfortunately, Classic members will not receive points for downloading the app this time.

To be eligible, the app must be downloaded by September 30, 2025. There is no requirement to also make a booking through the app.

Points Breakdown by Status:

Status Bonus Points Value Classic 0 €0 Silver 200 €4 Gold 400 €8 Platinum 700 €14 Diamond 1,000 €20

For full terms and conditions, visit Accor’s website.

Why Use the Accor ALL App?

Having used the app for years, we can attest to its efficiency. It simplifies the hotel search and booking process, automatically filling in your information when logged in. You can easily manage your bookings, check your status nights, and view your Reward points balance – all in one place.