Qatar Airways Expands Winter Flight Schedule 2025/26

In the upcoming 2025/26 winter flight schedule, Qatar Airways will expand its global route network and increase frequencies on more than 15 existing routes.

The focus is particularly on key markets in Europe, Asia, North America, and Africa. This underscores the airline’s strategy of offering passengers more flexible route network via its hub in Doha.

Increased Frequencies Include:

Abu Dhabi: increased from five to up to six flights daily

Berlin: increased from 18 to up to 21 flights per week

Cape Town: increased from ten flights per week to up to twelve

Casablanca: increased from four to five flights per week

Dublin: increased from 14 to 17 flights per week

Frankfurt: increased from 18 to up to 21 flights per week

Johannesburg: increased from 14 to 18 flights per week

London Heathrow: increased from eight flights daily to up to ten

Madrid: increased from 14 to 17 flights per week

Maldives: increased from three flights daily to up to four

Manchester: increased from 21 to up to 24 flights per week

Phuket: increased from three flights daily to up to four

São Paulo: increased from 14 to 18 flights per week

Sharjah: increased from three flights daily to up to seven

Tokyo-Narita: increased from eleven flights per week to up to 14

Toronto: increased from five to seven flights per week.

Thierry Antinori, Chief Commercial Officer of Qatar Airways, stated, “Qatar Airways is experiencing a steady increase in demand for our 5-star services to some of the world’s most iconic destinations, particularly London and Dublin.”