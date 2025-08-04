Qatar Airways Expands Winter Flight Schedule 2025/26

In the upcoming 2025/26 winter flight schedule, Qatar Airways will expand its global route network and increase frequencies on more than 15 existing routes.
The focus is particularly on key markets in Europe, Asia, North America, and Africa. This underscores the airline’s strategy of offering passengers more flexible route network via its hub in Doha.
Increased Frequencies Include:
- Abu Dhabi: increased from five to up to six flights daily
- Berlin: increased from 18 to up to 21 flights per week
- Cape Town: increased from ten flights per week to up to twelve
- Casablanca: increased from four to five flights per week
- Dublin: increased from 14 to 17 flights per week
- Frankfurt: increased from 18 to up to 21 flights per week
- Johannesburg: increased from 14 to 18 flights per week
- London Heathrow: increased from eight flights daily to up to ten
- Madrid: increased from 14 to 17 flights per week
- Maldives: increased from three flights daily to up to four
- Manchester: increased from 21 to up to 24 flights per week
- Phuket: increased from three flights daily to up to four
- São Paulo: increased from 14 to 18 flights per week
- Sharjah: increased from three flights daily to up to seven
- Tokyo-Narita: increased from eleven flights per week to up to 14
- Toronto: increased from five to seven flights per week.
Thierry Antinori, Chief Commercial Officer of Qatar Airways, stated, “Qatar Airways is experiencing a steady increase in demand for our 5-star services to some of the world’s most iconic destinations, particularly London and Dublin.”