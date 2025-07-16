Fly With BA East Coast To London For Just 15,000 Avios Each Way

For a limited time, British Airways is offering up to 45% off Reward Flights.

Details:

Booking Period: Now until 23 July 2025

Now until Travel Dates: Between 1 August 2025 – 18 December 2025, and 5 January 2026 – 11 February 2026

Between 1 August 2025 – 18 December 2025, and 5 January 2026 – 11 February 2026 When booking Reward Flights, you can choose all peak dates, all off-peak dates, or a mixture of the two.

Discount applies to World Traveller, Euro Traveller (Economy) and Club Europe (business) from London Heathrow Airport, London City Airport or London Gatwick Airport.

Where Can You Fly?

Note that all the prices below are for return Economy flights (from London) on off-peak dates:

The terms suggest that you need to start your trip in London, but in reality you can book one-ways in either direction and still get the discounted rate:

Bottom line

Given that you can book dates all the way through to February 2026, this is an excellent offer – particularly for Club Europe flights.

