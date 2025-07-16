Fly With BA East Coast To London For Just 15,000 Avios Each Way

For a limited time, British Airways is offering up to 45% off Reward Flights.
Details:
- Booking Period: Now until 23 July 2025
- Travel Dates: Between 1 August 2025 – 18 December 2025, and 5 January 2026 – 11 February 2026
- When booking Reward Flights, you can choose all peak dates, all off-peak dates, or a mixture of the two.
- Discount applies to World Traveller, Euro Traveller (Economy) and Club Europe (business) from London Heathrow Airport, London City Airport or London Gatwick Airport.
Where Can You Fly?
Note that all the prices below are for return Economy flights (from London) on off-peak dates:
The terms suggest that you need to start your trip in London, but in reality you can book one-ways in either direction and still get the discounted rate:
Bottom line
Given that you can book dates all the way through to February 2026, this is an excellent offer – particularly for Club Europe flights.
Terms and Conditions:
- Savings apply to new bookings made with British Airways on flights operated by British Airways between 16 July 2025 and 23:59 BST 23 July 2025, for travel between 1 August 2025 and 18 December 2025, 5 January 2026 and 11 February 2026.
- This offer applies to both peak and off-peak Avios Reward Flights in World Traveller, Euro Traveller (Economy) and Club Europe (business) from London Heathrow Airport, London City Airport or London Gatwick Airport.
- This offer is available to any member of The British Airways Club when logged into their account and with a sufficient Avios balance.
- The required amount of Avios for Reward Flights will be reduced by up to 40%. Only the Avios amount will be discounted by up to 40%. The discount set out is available on direct one-way and return British Airways operated flights. Example Avios rates shown are for a return journey on off-peak dates. The relevant savings will appear after you have chosen your flights and will be relative to your Avios balance.
- Reward Flights are strictly subject to availability which may be very limited or not available at all on some routes. Reward Flights may not be available on some dates. No registration is required. Bookings made over the phone will carry a non-refundable offline booking fee per person per ticket. No cash or credit alternative is available.
- All flights are subject to the notice and conditions of contract contained on each ticket or itinerary, The British Airways Club terms and conditions and British Airways conditions of carriage apply.
- This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, promotion or deal, including but not limited to industry discounted fares (including agency, industry, employee discounts) inclusive holidays, group discount fares, child/infant fares or senior citizen fares, whether or not booked in one of the qualifying classes, bookings made with any other vouchers or travel class upgrades. Discounts cannot be used retrospectively.
- British Airways reserves the right to cancel or amend without notice the terms of this offer and any tickets or vouchers issued at offer rates or prices in the event of major catastrophe, war, earthquake or any actual anticipated or alleged breach of any applicable law or regulation or any other circumstances beyond the reasonable control of British Airways.
- The promoter of this offer is British Airways Plc, Waterside, PO Box 365, Harmondsworth, West Drayton UB7 0GB. Registered No. 1777777. Offer materials form part of these terms and conditions.
- This offer is governed by English law and is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.