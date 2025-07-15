Book Overwater Villas At Le Méridien Maldives For ~43,000 Points Per Night

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a popular Marriott Bonvoy option in the Indian Ocean. Currently, you can book reward nights there – in an overwater villa – at particularly attractive rates thanks to a ‘Premium PointsSavers’ offer.

As usual with Bonvoy’s “Stay for 5, Pay for 4” policy, the cheapest night is automatically free. This means that you can secure a Sunrise Overwater Villa for five nights from 216,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points, which breaks down to an effective rate of 43,200 points per night.

The very cheapest dates seem to be in November, but at the time of writing, similar pricing (up to say ~50,000 points per night) is available throughout most of the summer and fall.

If you need to top up your Bonvoy Points balance, you can do so here. There is a 30% bonus on at the moment, which certainly isn’t the most generous we’ve ever seen, but is better than nothing.

Photos: (c) Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa