Aegean Airlines Announces First Long-Haul Destinations And Orders Additional Airbus A321neo XLRs

Star Alliance member Aegean Airlines is set to enhance its long-haul capabilities following the announcement of additional Airbus A321neo XLR orders. These aircraft, scheduled for delivery in late 2025 and early 2026, will extend the airline’s range, allowing flight times of up to 10.5 hours – approximately 2.5 hours longer than the A321neo LR.

Introduction of Business Class Suites

The new aircraft will feature a premium onboard experience, including 24 business class suites equipped with fully flat seats, direct aisle access, and enhanced privacy. Economy will also see improvements, with more spacious seating, modern 4K screens, USB power ports, Wi-Fi, and ample overhead storage.

While specific details about the onboard product remain under wraps, it is anticipated to resemble JetBlue’s offerings, which also utilise a similar seating configuration.

New Routes to India

Aegean Airlines plans to launch two new intercontinental routes in spring 2026. Starting in March, the airline will operate five weekly flights from Athens to New Delhi, followed by three weekly flights to Mumbai beginning in May. Ticket sales are expected to commence at the end of September.

Looking ahead, further destinations such as Bangalore, the Maldives, and Nairobi could be added to the route network in 2027 and 2028.

