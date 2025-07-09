American Express to Open Centurion Lounge at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

Amex Platinum (and Centurion) cardholders using Amsterdam Schiphol Airport will soon have a new option for relaxation and comfort. American Express is set to open a Centurion Lounge at Schiphol next year, marking its third location in Europe, following lounges at London Heathrow and Stockholm-Arlanda.

Centurion Lounge at Schiphol

As one of Europe’s busiest airports, the addition of a Centurion Lounge is a welcome development for American Express Platinum and Centurion cardholders. Currently, the options at Schiphol include the Privium Lounges and Aspire Lounges (accessible via Priority Pass). The new Centurion Lounge aims to provide a premium experience.

American Express operates 29 lounges in the Centurion Lounge Network, including those in Las Vegas, Mexico City, and Hong Kong.

Inspired by Amsterdam

The new lounge will reflect the charm of Amsterdam’s canals and historic architecture. Guests can expect a coffee bar celebrating Dutch coffee culture, alongside a restaurant and bar area. Essential amenities will include power outlets and USB ports at every seat, plus complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi.

The lounge will be located between Piers E and F, adjacent to the KLM Crown Lounge 52.

Bottom line

At just 560 square metres, the Schiphol Centurion Lounge is going to be quite cosy, but should be a decent new lounge option for cardholders.

Cover photo source: American Express / First article photo source: InsideFlyer