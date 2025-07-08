Earn 750 Bonus Avios with Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors frequently collaborates with various companies to provide benefits for frequent travellers. Currently, Hilton and Qatar Airways have launched a promotion that allows you to earn 750 bonus Avios for stays at Hilton hotels over the next three months. Here’s how you can take advantage of this offer.

How to Claim Your 750 Bonus Avios

Register for the Promotion: First, you need to register for the promotion by visiting this webpage. Add Qatar Airways Privilege Club to Your Hilton Account: Log in to your account at Hilton.com or HiltonHonors.com.

Click on ‘Sign in’ at the top right and enter your username and password.

After logging in, click on your name at the top right corner.

Navigate to ‘Profile’ and then ‘Travel preferences’.

Under ‘Preferred Travel Partners’, click on ‘Add New Travel Partner’.

Select Qatar Airways from the list and enter your QR membership number.

Finally, click the blue ‘Save Changes’ button.

Stay at Least One Night

To qualify for the bonus Avios, you must stay at least one night at a Hilton Honors affiliated hotel before September 30, 2025. Importantly, there’s no requirement to book a flight with Qatar Airways to earn your Avios.

If you’re already planning a stay at Hilton, this is a good opportunity to earn 750 Avios with minimal effort.

Photo source: Hilton