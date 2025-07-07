Delta Enhances Seattle Experience With Two New Lounges

Delta Airlines is elevating the travel experience for its customers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) with the introduction of two new lounge offerings.

Exclusive Delta One Check-In

Starting June 25, Delta One customers flying from SEA can enjoy a concierge-style check-in experience, similar to those available at Boston (BOS), New York (JFK), and Los Angeles (LAX).

Eligible passengers flying in any cabin can now access expedited bag drop and security lanes by checking in via the Fly Delta app and enrolling in TSA PreCheck Touchless ID. This benefit will roll out to all Delta hubs by the end of the year.

Delta Air Lines celebrates the opening of a new Sky Club and Delta One Lounge at the A Concourse in Seattle, Washington at SEA_TAC airport on Wednesday Junel, 25, 2025. (Chiris Rank/Rank Studios)

Two New Lounges

Delta is opening two lounges in one separate-but-connected space. Situated across from Gate A11, the two-story space features over 24,000 square feet of panoramic mountain views

The Delta One Lounge accommodates 149 guests indoors and features a wrap-around terrace with 72 seats, offering breathtaking views of Mt. Rainier. Just below, the Delta Sky Club seats 183, showcasing expansive windows that highlight the surrounding natural beauty.

Claude Roussel, VP of Sky Clubs and Lounge Experience, stated:

“These sophisticated-yet-comfortable spaces reflect Delta’s commitment to delivering experiences customers can look forward to through every step of their journey.”

Delta Air Lines celebrates the opening of a new Sky Club and Delta One Lounge at the A Concourse in Seattle, Washington at SEA_TAC airport on Wednesday Junel, 25, 2025. (Chiris Rank/Rank Studios)

Culinary Delights

The Delta One lounge offers a Seattle-inspired fine-dining experience with an open kitchen, allowing guests to engage with chefs as they prepare dishes. The three-course menu highlights locally sourced seafood, including Dungeness crab cannelloni and wood-fired teriyaki steelhead, alongside delectable desserts like Rainier cherry sundae and chocolate mousse.

Breakfast options continue the Pacific Northwest theme with fresh pastries and Dungeness crab benedict. Guests can also enjoy coffee from Seattle’s Caffe Umbria and a selection of cocktails inspired by local destinations.

Views of various foods and cocktails at the SEA-TAC Delta Air Lines, Delta One Lounge in Seattle, Washington on Thursday June 12,2025. (Chris Rank/ Rank Studios)

The Delta Sky Club features seasonal specialties, including hearty entrees and desserts like coconut cream pie, alongside Starbucks coffee, reinforcing Delta’s partnership with the Seattle brand.