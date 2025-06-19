How To Stay In Scandinavia This Summer For Just ~$92 Per Night…

This summer, the new Strawberry Summer Pass 2025 offers flexible travel options across Scandinavia. Depending on which pass you choose, the overnight price is either €100 (~$115) or just €80 (~$92) per night, typically including breakfast.

The pass is available in two options: 5 nights for €500 or 10 nights for €800. It can be redeemed at over 100 hotels within the Comfort Hotel, Quality Hotel, Clarion Hotel, Clarion Collection brands, and selected independent properties across Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and the Baltic States.

These hotel brands were formerly part of Nordic Choice Hotels and have recently been relaunched under the “Strawberry” scheme.

The pass is valid from June 19 to August 25, 2025, making it perfect for summer travels in Scandinavia. Discover more about the Strawberry Summer Pass here.

How the Strawberry Summer Pass 2025 Works

Booking your stay is easy: after purchasing the pass, you’ll receive it digitally via email. A personalised booking platform allows you to plan your stays flexibly – whether it’s a road trip through Norway, a city break in Stockholm, or relaxing days by the coast.

You can check availability in advance, but be aware of certain blackout dates when the pass cannot be used. These dates may vary by hotel, so it’s advisable to review the detailed list of participating hotels before finalising your travel plans.

You can find the list of participating hotels for the five-night pass and the ten-night pass, including blackout dates.

Breakfast is included with all overnight stays, except at the Comfort Hotel Xpress locations. Last-minute changes are also possible: bookings can be cancelled free of charge until 4 p.m. on the day of arrival.

Additionally, all stays contribute towards Spenn status in the Strawberry loyalty program.

Photos: (c) Strawberry Hotels

