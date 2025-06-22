Save 20% On Hilton Bookings In Europe, Middle East & Africa This Summer

Just in time for peak travel season, the Hilton Summer Sale is back, offering up to 20% off weekend stays at over 500 participating hotels across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This promotion is especially beneficial during the more expensive summer months when hotel rates in popular vacation destinations typically soar due to high demand.

Key Details

Sale Validity : The offer applies to weekend stays until September 7, 2025 , with bookings available until September 2, 2025 .

: The offer applies to weekend stays until , with bookings available until . Discount Structure: Guests can generally expect a 15% discount, which increases to 20% for Hilton Honors members, who receive an additional 5% off.

Bottom line

If you are heading over to vacation in Europe/Middle East/Africa this summer, make sure to check out Hilton’s discounted weekend rates. Do note that the sale rates are not flexible though, so only commit if your travel plans are solid.

Terms

Offer is subject to availability at participating hotels within the Hilton portfolio of brands in the United Kingdom and Ireland for weekend stays. Bookings made between May 1st, 2025, and September 2nd, 2025, are exclusively for Hilton Honors members, through direct channels, with stays to be completed on weekends between May 2nd, 2025, and September 7th, 2025. Bookings made between May 7th, 2025, and September 2nd, 2025, through direct and all other approved channels, with stays to be completed on weekends between May 10th, 2025, and September 7th, 2025. For the purposes of this offer, “weekend” is defined as Friday, Saturday, and/or Sunday nights.

Additionally, offer is subject to availability at participating hotels within the Hilton portfolio of brands in Europe, Middle East, and Africa for weekend stays booked between May 7th, 2025, and September 2nd, 2025, through direct and all other approved channels, with stays to be completed on weekends between May 10th, 2025, and September 7th, 2025. For the purposes of this offer, “weekend” is defined as Friday, Saturday, and/or Sunday nights, and in Middle East (excluding the UAE, Turkey, Lebanon, Morocco, Africa) as Thursday, Friday and/or Saturday nights.

Some hotels require reservations to be made several days in advance of the check-in date and the number of days may vary by hotel. Please check with the hotel on whether there is a lead time requirement at the hotel for this offer.

Images: Hilton