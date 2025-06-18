United Airlines Teams Up with Spotify for Enhanced In-Flight Entertainment

United Airlines has announced a new collaboration, offering complimentary access to a selection of Spotify content on over 680 of its aircraft. This initiative expands the airline’s entertainment offerings by adding more than 450 hours of music, audiobooks, and podcasts.

Passengers can conveniently access this content through personal screens installed in over 130,000 seats across the United fleet. Many seats are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing travellers to use their own headphones.

Spotify will also feature video podcasts with over 65 titles available, including popular formats such as Good Hang with Amy Poehler, The Dave Chang Show, and The Comment Section with Drew Afualo. International guests can look forward to a variety of music playlists and classic audiobooks.

Spotify is already replacing the previous audio category in the in-flight entertainment menu. The sub-items “Podcast,” “Video Podcasts,” “Audiobooks,” and “Playlists” are now available there

Additionally, guests on aircraft equipped with Starlink internet will have the ability to stream Spotify on their devices. This requires an active MileagePlus account, which grants access to the complimentary Starlink network.

Photos: (c) United Airlines