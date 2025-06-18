LOT Polish Airlines to Welcome 40 Airbus A220s by 2027

LOT Polish Airlines has announced a significant investment in its fleet, ordering 40 new Airbus A220 aircraft. This order includes both the A220-100 and the larger A220-300 variants, which are set to join the airline starting in 2027. This move is part of LOT’s broader strategy to modernise its operations by phasing out older aircraft in favour of this new generation.

Fleet Renewal Strategy

The Polish national carrier is particularly focused on renewing its short and medium-haul fleet, which currently consists of Boeing 737s and Embraer E170 / E175 models. While the specific aircraft being retired has yet to be disclosed, it is anticipated that the older Embraers will be replaced by the more efficient Airbus A220.

The A220-100 can accommodate between 100-135 passengers, while the A220-300 offers seating for 120-160 passengers. Both models boast a maximum flight range of 6,700 kilometres, making them ideal for LOT’s route network.

The A220 has proven to be a popular choice among airlines, with carriers such as Air France, Austrian Airlines, airBaltic, Croatia Airlines, and Delta Air Lines already operating this aircraft type.

Cabin Experience on the LOT A220

LOT has shared some details about the cabin experience on its new A220s. Passengers will enjoy Recaro seats equipped with tables featuring tablet holders and 60-watt USB-C ports. The cabin design will reflect the aesthetics of LOT’s Business Class lounges, with spacious luggage bins to facilitate easier boarding and storage.

The A220’s design includes larger windows, providing a more spacious feel, and the aircraft will also feature onboard WiFi to enhance the passenger experience.

