Who Were The Winners At The Skytrax World Airline Awards 2025?

This week, the annual Paris Air Show is taking place at Paris-Le Bourget Airport, coinciding with the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards. Known as the ‘Oscars of aviation’, these awards have once again crowned Qatar Airways as the best airline in the world for 2025.

Paris Air Show Highlights

The Paris Air Show is a cornerstone event in the aviation calendar, showcasing the latest innovations in the industry. This year, it features over 2,500 exhibitors from nearly 50 countries, attracting approximately 300,000 visitors. Attendees can look forward to an impressive display of 150 aircraft and 210 flight demonstrations across 70 hectares of exhibition space.

The event also marks significant new orders from manufacturers, with Airbus securing contracts from Vietjet, LOT, and Riyadh Air, while Embraer has partnered with ANA as the first Japanese E2 operator.

World Airline Awards 2025 Results

On June 17, 2025, the results of the World Airline Awards were announced in front of over 500 aviation professionals. Qatar Airways was awarded the title of ‘World’s Best Airline’ for the ninth time, along with accolades for Best Airline in the Middle East, World’s Best Business Class, and Best Business Class Airline Lounge.

The top ten airlines are as follows:

Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines Cathay Pacific Emirates ANA Turkish Airlines Korean Air Air France Japan Airlines Hainan Airlines

Following this, positions 11-20 include Swiss, EVA Air, British Airways, Qantas Airways, Lufthansa, Virgin Atlantic, Saudia, STARLUX Airlines, Air Canada, and Iberia.

Notably, Air France improved its ranking, receiving awards for Best Airline in Western Europe, Best First Class Comfort Amenities, and World’s Best First Class Lounge Dining.

Other Notable Awards

World’s Best Leisure Airline : Air Transat

: Air Transat World’s Best Low-Cost Airline : AirAsia

: AirAsia Best Airline in Europe : Turkish Airlines

: Turkish Airlines Best Airline in North America : Air Canada

: Air Canada Best Airline in Africa : Ethiopian Airlines

: Ethiopian Airlines World’s Best Alliance: Star Alliance

Photo source: Paris Air Show